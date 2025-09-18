The state health services organisation (Okypy) has announced that the new accident and emergency (A&E) department at Larnaca general hospital will start operating on Thursday.

“The new A&E department, fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and specially designed wards, is staffed by experienced medical, nursing and support staff, trained in the immediate response to critical incidents,” Okypy said.

The new entrance, Okypy added, is located on the north side of the old building, via its main entrance, the parking area will remain the same.

“The new A&E department marks a decisive step towards upgrading health services and providing immediate care to all patients in need of emergency care,” Okypy said.

Further information can be found on the website of Larnaca general hospital via https://www.shso.org.cy/klinikes-geniko-nosokomeio-larnakas/.

Health Minister Michael Damianos had initially announced the opening of the new A&E department for the early September.