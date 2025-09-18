The weather will remain mostly clear on Thursday with temperatures rising to up to 35 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees on the west coast, around 31 in the remaining coastal areas coast and to 26 degrees in the higher mountains.

In the afternoon, locally increased cloudiness may be observed in some parts of the island. The sea will be a little rough.

Light to moderate winds will blow mainly south- to northwest, at force three to four Beaufort and gradually increase to up to five Beaufort on the south coast in the afternoon.

In the evening the weather will be mainly clear. The temperature will drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland, around 22 degrees in the coastal areas and to 15 degrees in the higher mountains.

Moderate winds will initially blow at four Beaufort and may increase to very strong winds at force six Beaufort. The sea will gradually become slightly rough to rough.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Friday remain below climatic averages during the weekend.