On the occasion of World Cleanup Day, CMA CGM Cyprus joined the global movement by organizing a cleanup event at Polemidia Hill in Limassol.

Its team members, together with CEVA Logistics and key stakeholders, united to combat illegal dumping, protect the local environment, and enhance the quality of life for local residents, demonstrating the company’s strong commitment to environmental responsibility and community wellbeing, according to the statement.

As part of the effort, staff members from CMA CGM Cyprus recycled 43 kilogrammes of plastics collected in partnership with Green Dot Cyprus.

By doing so, they ensured that waste was transformed into valuable resources. The initiative, in turn, contributes to a cleaner and more sustainable Limassol while reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship.

The event in Limassol was not an isolated effort. It formed part of an international campaign involving more than 120 actions in 80 countries, organised by the Group’s employees and subsidiaries throughout September.

CMA CGM said that for 47 years it has been transporting goods, services, ideas, and opportunities across the globe.

Guided by strong family values, sustainability lies at the heart of its mission to “Imagine Better Ways to Serve a World in Motion”.

The Group also acts for the planet, for its partners, and for its people, striving to create more balanced global exchanges and connect the world in better ways.

Environmental preservation remains central to the Group’s strategy. It is working daily to reduce its carbon footprint on the path to achieving net zero carbon by 2050.

In addition, the Group is committed to protecting marine and terrestrial biodiversity and promoting a circular economy.

Cleanup initiatives launched several years ago, it noted, continue to inspire active participation from employees around the world.