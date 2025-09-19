The finance ministry has released €3.3 million to subsidise foreign television series and films, aiming to promote Cyprus both as a filming location and as a tourist destination, officials announced on Friday.

The ‘Audiovisual Industry Promotion Plan’ was approved by the Finance Ministry last month and will cover the periods ranging from August 8 of this year through July 30, 2027, with a total budget of €25 million.

The programme seeks to raise Cyprus’ profile as a production hub, attract capital inflows, and create new jobs within the domestic film industry.

More than €1.7 million has been allocated to produce three different versions of the show Roast on the Coast, covering productions from Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

The shows consist of six 30-minute episodes which follow the journeys of Scandinavian comedians around Cyprus, as they share humorous personal experiences.

It will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Another €604,288 has been granted for filming the ninth season of Superstars, in which well-known former athletes compete in various sports across the island.

The production created 73 jobs, 29 of them filled by Cypriots.

Finally, over €1.5 million has been earmarked for two additional projects: the second season of the drama series The Ex-Wife, which has already generated 98 jobs, and the upcoming police drama Sisters in Crime, scheduled to premiere later this year.