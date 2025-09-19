This month is shaping up to be the strongest September for tourist arrivals in Cyprus in recent memory, according to Victor Mantovani, honorary president of the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents.

Speaking to Cypriot daily Politis, Mantovani said this was the first time since he joined the association in 1983 that he had seen such high volumes of arrivals during September.

He added that the early signs and bookings for October are also highly encouraging, with Larnaca and other destinations already reporting robust demand.

The majority of visitors this autumn are coming from the United Kingdom, Poland, Israel, and Germany, Mantovani said.

“In the 42 years I have worked in the tourism industry and with the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents, I do not recall another September with such a large number of tourist arrivals,” he said.

Mantovani stressed that while the figures are impressive, tourism stakeholders should not focus solely on the numbers.

“Instead, we must seriously consider where these visitors stay and how many days they remain on the island,” he said.

He reminded that a significant number of Israeli visitors either travel to the north for holidays or have purchased homes in the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, meaning their contribution to the local economy is less than that of other markets.

What is more, Mantovani cautioned that despite the remarkable arrivals, the sector must prioritise revenues over raw numbers.

He said that tourism revenues are indeed at good levels but partly reflect the higher prices prevailing in the market.

Mantovani also said that Israeli visitors tend to stay for a maximum of four to five days, whereas Polish visitors typically stay for over a week, creating a more substantial economic impact.

Looking ahead to October, Mantovani said that bookings for Larnaca are particularly strong and predicted that arrivals will remain elevated, significantly benefiting the city.

The above update for September and October comes on the heels of very positive figures for August.

According to the state statistical service, tourist arrivals in during August reached 602,026, marking an 8.5 per cent increase from August 2024.

Crucially, total arrivals between January and August 2025 reached 3,034,155. This marks a 10 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

The United Kingdom remained the largest source of tourism in August, representing 32.1 per cent of arrivals, followed by Israel with 17.5 per cent and Poland with 7.0 per cent.

Germany, Sweden, and Romania followed with smaller but notable shares.

What is more, holidays accounted for 86.5 per cent of visits, with business and visits to friends and relatives making up the rest.

Cypriot residents also travelled more during August 2025, with 238,740 returning from trips abroad, up 23.9 per cent year-on-year, mostly from Greece, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Italy.

Mantovani’s comments about Larnaca, meanwhile, further reinforce a previous report, which stated that the city is expected to sustain strong tourism activity through the winter months, supported by ongoing flights from the United Kingdom, Israel, and Poland.

Earlier this month, Marios Polyviou, president of the Larnaca Hoteliers Association, said that hotels in the city will remain open throughout winter, reflecting confidence in demand.

He cited Wizz Air’s flight schedule as a key driver of this momentum. Indeed, the airline on Thursday confirmed that it will expand its operations by launching 10 new routes in the coming months, including its first routes from Paphos.

In addition, Polyviou said that hotel occupancy was at very good levels through August and highlighted a three per cent increase in overnight stays in July compared with last year.

Demand for short-term rental properties continues to grow, he continued, and there are now numerous listings across the city.

He also pointed to a surge in development interest, with 1,295 building permit applications in the first seven months of 2025, including proposals for about 20 new boutique hotels in Larnaca’s urban centre.