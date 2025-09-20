An 89-year-old woman has died after a road accident in the Famagusta district on Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened at around 5.55pm on September 19 on Protaras Avenue in Paralimni. The woman, named as Milou Glykenou, was crossing the road on foot when she was struck by a passing car driven by a 31-year-old woman.

Officers and ambulance staff arrived quickly at the scene. The injured woman was taken first to Famagusta general hospital. She was then transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where she died shortly before 2am on Saturday.

Police confirmed that the Paralimni police Station and the Famagusta traffic department are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The authorities have not yet said what may have caused the collision. Investigators are examining the conditions on the road and taking statements to establish the facts.