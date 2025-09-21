Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos met with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia W. Mudavadi, on Saturday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the two officials signed a new memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation.

The meeting marked their second encounter in under three months, following Kombos’ official visit to Nairobi earlier this year.

In a post on platform X, Kombos said the new agreement builds on the political consultations memorandum signed in July, expanding cooperation into areas such as smart agriculture, sustainability, innovation, and support for farmers — particularly young people and women.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate further in areas including police training, Commonwealth and UN-related matters, and technical assistance provided by Cyprus.

Kombos reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Kenya, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations.