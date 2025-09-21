Main opposition Akel renewed criticism of the government’s handling of key energy infrastructure projects, accusing President Nikos Christodoulides’ administration of inconsistency, delays, and a lack of strategic planning.

In a statement on Sunday, opposition figures took aim at what they described as “contradictory narratives” from ministers regarding Cyprus’ energy priorities — particularly the EuroAsia Interconnector and the long-delayed arrival of natural gas infrastructure at Vasilikos.

The criticism follows recent comments by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou in an interview with Greek daily Ta Nea, where he reiterated that Cyprus is ready to contribute not only €25 million, but its full share of the cost for the EuroAsia Interconnector — a landmark project that would connect Cyprus to the European electricity grid via Greece and Israel.

His position, however, appears to be at odds with that of Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, who has previously questioned the project’s financial viability. Keravnos has cited cost-benefit analyses indicating that the investment may not be sustainable in its current form.

Opposition officials say the divergence reflects broader uncertainty and lack of coordination within the government.

“The fairy tales about energy must come to an end,” one opposition statement read. “President Christodoulides is leaving the country exposed and unprepared, continuing the dangerously irresponsible energy policies of the previous administration.”

Particular concern was also raised about the repeatedly postponed delivery of the LNG import terminal at Vasilikos. Originally billed as a transformational energy project that would lower electricity costs and diversify supply, the terminal has seen delays and cost overruns — with no clear completion date.

Critics argue that both projects are of strategic importance and should be treated with greater urgency and seriousness.

“The government’s handling of two critical infrastructure projects borders on amateurism,” the opposition statement continued. “It jeopardises not only Cyprus’ energy future, but burdens households and businesses with the continued cost of expensive electricity.”

President Christodoulides, they said, “must understand that further delays and experimentation are no longer an option in the country’s energy planning.”

As of now, the government has not formally responded to the criticism. Energy officials have previously maintained that delays at Vasilikos are due to technical and external challenges, while discussions on the EuroAsia Interconnector’s financing are ongoing at the EU level.