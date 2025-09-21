A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a house burglary that occurred in early August in the Larnaca district, police said on Sunday.

According to a statement from police, the suspect was taken into custody on the basis of a court warrant and is currently being held for questioning.

The burglary involved the theft of a hunting shotgun and an air gun, both of which were later recovered by authorities. “Following coordinated searches, the two weapons were found hidden inside an abandoned vehicle and were seized as evidence,” the statement said.

The suspect appeared before the Larnaca District Court later, where he was remanded for six days.

The case is being investigated by Aradippou Police Station.