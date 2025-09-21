Carolina Pelendritou took second place on Sunday, in the 50m freestyle S11 final of the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore.

The Cypriot Paralympic champion finished the race with a time of 30.30, securing second place.

This is her best performance this year, after the 30.63 she achieved last June in Berlin. In the morning qualifying, she had done 30.84, a press release says.

Russian Daria Lukyanenko came first with a time of 30.22 and Dutch Lizette Bruinsma came third with 30.34.

This is the third medal of the Cypriot three-time Paralympic gold medalist in the 50m freestyle at a World Championship, as she had won a gold medal in 2022 and a bronze in 2023.

On Tuesday, Pelendritou will compete directly in the final of the 100m. breaststroke.