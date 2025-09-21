Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at midday on Sunday, damaging six immobilised vehicles located in a fenced municipal area in Aradippou, Larnaca.

According to the Larnaca Police Department, the fire broke out around 11:41am and prompted a response from fire stations in Larnaca and Athienou. Three fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, along with two vehicles from the Forestry Department.

The blaze was brought under control approximately 20 minutes after it erupted.

Police said that investigations conducted at the scene by members of the Larnaca Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Fire Service, and other competent authorities did not uncover any evidence at this stage to suggest foul play.

The vehicles, which were in non-operational condition, were parked in a specially designated and fenced-off area belonging to the Aradippou Municipality. Authorities noted that the area had not been cleared of dry weeds, which likely contributed to the spread of the fire.

All six vehicles sustained extensive damage. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing by the Aradippou Police Station.