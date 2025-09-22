Science, nature and unity: the story of Cyprus’ DECAAR

By Christina Michailidis

Built up around research from different cultures and regions, one natural skincare brand typifies what the island’s Stelios Bicommunal Awards stand for: uniting rather than dividing communities.

As the company puts it, “Strong partnerships not only create economic opportunities but also foster meaningful connections between communities. The future is built on cooperation, and together, we can achieve remarkable things.3

This belief is reflected in the collaboration between Panikos Panagi and Pelin Akcinar, who came together nearly a decade ago to promote and expand DECAAR’s presence in Cyprus. “We share operations, give feedback on product development, and adapt the products for the Cypriot market,” Panagi says.

“We immediately matched,” Panagi recalls, “it’s one of the best collaborations I’ve ever had.”

Akcinar agrees. For her, the partnership has been proof that Cyprus’ division is not insurmountable. “It taught me that Cyprus is one whole, and that the children of the same land share a world view of collaboration and creation. It also made me feel, deep down to my core, how truly Cypriot we are”.

Panagi adds, “Working together made us realise how much potential Cyprus has when collaboration replaces division. We saw that we share more things than what separates us”.

DECAAR’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are based on the island after it was set up by Panagi. Akcinar joined him as a distributor in the north and trainer of practitioners to deliver the treatments to the highest standard.

Their recent recognition at the Stelios Bi–Communal Awards cemented their sense of shared purpose. “Having my 30 years of experience in the sector crowned by the Stelios Foundation was a great honour,” says Akcinar, “DECAAR is present in 32 countries and growing day by day. Having it crowned with this award is a tremendous source of pride”.

For Panagi, the award validates not only their professional achievements but also their philosophy, “Our slogan ‘Dare to be yourself,’ is not just about self-confidence in beauty, it is also a message between communities”.

DECAAR’s mission is to go beyond surface level beauty and to deliver treatments with a real impact.

“In the market today, so many products are just promises with no real results,” Panagi says. “We wanted to give the market something meaningful – treatments that are safe, effective, and fast.”

Both emphasise simplicity in daily routines. For Panagi, cleansing, hydration, and sun protection form the essential trio. “UV damage happens every day – even in the winter, even indoors. Sunscreen is essential,” he says.

Akcinar adds a caution specific to our climate: “If we make mistakes in our skincare routines, the sun can accelerate pigmentation and ageing. Sunscreens produced in colder climates may not be sufficient for our conditions – that’s why DECAAR is so widely used here.”

Founded in 2017, DECAAR entered the professional skincare market with signature treatments such as the Breath of Life and Algae Peeling Regimen. From its manufacturing facilities in Cyprus, the company has developed a full range of products – from retail lines for everyday skin health to professional treatments targeting acne, pigmentation, post-acne recovery, and advanced skin rejuvenation.

DECAAR was recognised in this year’s Stelios Bi-Communal Awards, which celebrate partnerships between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. The pair were honoured not only for their development in the professional cosmetics field but also their commitment to sustainable growth and building a future based on cooperation.

This recognition comes at a time when the skincare industry itself is evolving. Consumers are no longer looking for surface-level beauty products; they are seeking treatments that combine scientific research with natural solutions, often referred to as cosmeceuticals. It is a growing global market valued in the billions, and one beginning to make its presence felt in Cyprus as well.

For both Panagi and Akcinar, Cyprus is woven into the brand’s identity. “Cyprus is rich in history and tradition. We respect ancient wisdom, but we blend it with modern science,” says Panagi.

Akcinar agrees, pointing to Cyprus’ unique diversity, “throughout history, different cultures have coexisted here and enriched each other. This blend has inspired DECAAR’s approach to product development.”

She highlights the challenge of staying global while rooted locally. “One of the main challenges was maintaining a global vision within the framework of a small island economy. But we turned this into an opportunity by focusing on digitalisation, e-commerce, and global partnerships.”

Beyond the products, Panagi and Akcinar hope that their story inspires others. “Trust is everything,” Panagi insists. “Without trust, you cannot build something positive.”

Akcinar agrees, and they both offer some advice to young entrepreneurs: “Stay away from prejudices and build on common values. See cultural differences not as obstacles but as strengths. Bi-communal projects are valuable not only for business but also for social peace.”