Sixty five survivors of childhood sexual abuse and exploitation have been helped by the Nima Support and Treatment Centre in its first two years of operation, the family planning association announced on Tuesday.

Health Minister Michalis Damianos called the Nima centre a “pivotal” initiative run by the family planning association and funded by his ministry.

“The state has a duty to offer adults who experienced such experiences at a young age the right to rehabilitation, treatment and social reintegration,” he said.

Nima’s services include psychological support, social and legal guidance, and personalised treatment plans.

Damianos also stressed the centre’s preventative work, as it also educates and raises awareness among children, parents, teachers and professionals to promote early detection, proper management, and a culture of respect and sexual health.

Clinical Psychologist at Nima, Pantelitsa Nikolaou said people use the centre’s services to “be able to continue their life, to stop the past from interfering in their present.”

She added that childhood sexual abuse, often inflicted by someone close, impacts relationships throughout a person’s life.

“Trauma disrupts the sense of security and trust. That is why long-term treatment is needed,” she said.

The 65 people who have received treatment at the centre have been offered weekly therapy for up to 24 months.

The family planning association described Nima as Cyprus’ first and only specialised facility offering free individual and group therapy to adults exposed to childhood sexual abuse, extending support to their families and close circles.

“The centre fills a huge gap,” the association said.

“We have managed to create a safe and welcoming point of reference that inspires trust and professionalism, a space where trauma can be healed and hope and resilience find ground to flourish,” Nima head Maria Epaminondas said.