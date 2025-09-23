From European markets to Caribbean cruises, here’s how to celebrate Christmas and the New Year in style when travelling from Cyprus

Christmas Markets in Europe

For many, Christmas begins with the scent of mulled wine and the glow of wooden stalls. Europe’s markets are easy to reach from Cyprus, and a short break is often enough to feel the festive mood.

Vienna

The grand square in front of City Hall is a spectacle of lights and choirs, while the smaller Spittelberg market offers a quieter, more local feel. Staying central and using the tram makes it simple to see both.

Vienna Christmas Train, Austria

Prague

Old Town Square delivers the postcard scene, while Republic Square is more relaxed. Transfers are quick, meaning you can be drinking svařák the same night you land.

Berlin Gendarmenmarkt, Germany

Berlin

With more than 50 markets, Berlin rewards variety. Charlottenburg Palace gives you grandeur, Gendarmenmarkt is known for crafts, and Lucia Market adds a Scandinavian touch. A day pass on the U-Bahn makes it easy to hop between them.

Budapest Chain Bridge, Hungary

Budapest

The Basilica market shines with nightly light shows, while Vörösmarty Square is the city’s biggest festive hub. Warm up afterwards in a thermal bath – an ideal contrast to the winter chill.

Christmas Cruises from the Mediterranean and Dubai

Cruises offer a different kind of festive escape: no hotel changes, no restaurant planning, and the celebrations are built in. Wake up in a new destination each day while the ship sets the scene.

Mediterranean sailings from ports such as Barcelona let you combine festive spirit with classic European cities. For something warmer, cruises from Dubai brings modern skylines, desert backdrops and a winter climate that feels more like spring.

Cruise and Stay Packages

Sometimes the best trips combine the energy of a city with the calm of a sailing.

In Singapore, you can wander the food markets and futuristic gardens before joining a cruise through Southeast Asia’s islands.

Singapore

From Cape Town, a few days of wine country, Table Mountain views and coastline walks can be followed by a sailing around southern Africa.

Or you can spend time in Florida, exploring Miami or Orlando, before heading out to the Caribbean for a cruise that mixes city breaks with beach days.

Because flights, transfers and hotels are matched up in advance, you don’t lose valuable time sorting out the details.

Celebrating the Season Across the Globe

Not every festive break needs to involve frost and markets.

Christmas in the

Caribbean

A Caribbean sailing replaces frosty squares with warm breezes and colourful ports. Island-hopping means every day feels different, from historic harbours to quiet beaches, while Christmas Day itself is usually spent at sea – relaxed and celebratory without the rush. It’s a longer trip from Cyprus, but the reward is a holiday that feels truly out of the ordinary.

Festive Season in Japan

Japan in winter is crisp, bright and atmospheric. Cities are lit up with illuminations, shrines and castles, give a sense of tradition, and steaming hot springs make the cold welcome. A cruise ties these contrasts together, letting you move easily between modern skylines and peaceful coastal towns. For travellers who want their Christmas to feel different, Japan offers a rare mix of culture and celebration.

Why Planning Makes the Difference

What turns a festive trip from stressful to effortless is rarely chance. It’s the flight that lands in time for hotel check-in, the cruise that still has your preferred dining slot, or the market square where your hotel is just a short walk away. These details are what make the difference between a trip that’s good and one that feels memorable.

At Century Travel, we’ve already mapped which breaks work best from Cyprus – whether it’s a three-night getaway, a Christmas cruise closer to home, or a faraway New Year under different skies.

