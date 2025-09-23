President Nikos Christodoulides pledged his support for a “safe and stable Lebanon” on Tuesday, during a meeting with the country’s President Joseph Aoun held on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly.

According to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the pair discussed “at length” the “latest developments in Lebanon and in the wider region”, while Christodoulides “reaffirmed his intention to further strengthen bilateral relations” between Cyprus and Lebanon.

He said that during the meeting, “particular reference was made to cooperation in tackling irregular migration”, with Christodoulides said to have “expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the two countries” on the matter.

Additionally, he thanked Aoun for Lebanon’s sending of two firefighting aircraft to help combat the wildfire which tore through the Limassol district and killed two people in July.

On this matter, he said the proposed European Union firefighting hub in Cyprus “could function as a hub for the entire eastern Mediterranean”.

He said that Cyprus’ intention is to “contribute to and to actively support the upgrading of relations” between the EU and Lebanon and for a strategic and comprehensive partnership agreement between the EU and Lebanon to be forged, similar to those reached between the EU and both Egypt and Jordan.

To this end, he said Cyprus will “continue to support Lebanon” when it undertakes the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency in the first half of next year.

Ties between Cyprus and Lebanon have strengthened since Aoun was elected as president in January, with Christodoulides visiting Lebanon the following day, becoming the first foreign leader to meet Aoun after the election.

More recently, Aoun visited Cyprus in July, saying at the time that “Cyprus has always been by Lebanon’s side” and highlighting the “proximity of the two countries, not only geographically, but also in common interests and challenges”.

“Cyprus has always been supportive of Lebanon,” he said, adding that his country “relies” on Cyprus and will continue to do so.

At the time, Christodoulides expressed his “great joy” over welcoming Aoun to the island.

“I am happy, because first of all, I have the opportunity today to repay the very warm hospitality that you showed me during my visit to Beirut on the day after you officially assumed your duties,” he said.

He went on to describe Aoun’s visit as “substantial, symbolic, and historic”, and added that it “constitutes clear proof, among other things, of the close bonds of friendship and cooperation which govern our relations”.

He also stressed that “a stable, peaceful, and strong Lebanon can lead to a more peaceful eastern Mediterranean”, and offered his support to Aoun for “the efforts he is making to achieve this goal”.

He added that the two countries had been “like twins” historically, and that the Mediterranean “unites, rather than divides” them.