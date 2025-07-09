President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday extolled the “excellent relations” between Cyprus and Lebanon upon the arrival of his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

“We have excellent relations; we work very closely together. At the same time, there is a clear political will to do more, to strengthen our bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence, security, energy, migration, trade, tourism,” he said.

He also stressed that with Cyprus set to undertake the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency at the beginning of next year, his government will “do everything to increase the perception of the importance of Lebanon and the region for the EU”.

As such, he said, he will be “happy” to host Aoun at a planned informal meeting of leaders of EU member states of other countries in the region, which he hopes will take place next April.

He then said he wished to “publicly reiterate our clear position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon”, amid an ongoing conflict between the State of Israel and Shia militant group Hezbollah in the country’s south, with Israeli strikes having recently spread elsewhere in the country.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported on Tuesday night that at least three people had been killed and 13 more injured in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, which is located on the country’s Mediterranean coast, more than 180 kilometres north of the Israeli border.

Meanwhile, news website Al Jazeera wrote that Israel had “intensified” its strikes on Lebanon in light of “the international community’s failure to pressure Israel” to abide by a previously agreed ceasefire.

Aoun did not directly reference the bombing on Wednesday, instead choosing to say that “Cyprus has always been by Lebanon’s side” and highlighting the “proximity of the two countries, not only geographically, but also in common interests and challenges”.

“Cyprus has always been supportive of Lebanon,” he said, adding that his country “relies” on Cyprus and will continue to do so.

Christodoulides and Aoun then held a private meeting, before further talks between the Cypriot and Lebanese delegations were held.

Ties between Cyprus and Lebanon have strengthened since Aoun was elected as president in January, with Christodoulides visiting Lebanon the following day, becoming the first foreign leader to meet Aoun after the election.

At the time, he said the EU must use “all the available means in its toolbox” to support Aoun.

“This is essential for the stability and prosperity of Lebanon, but also of the wider region,” he said.