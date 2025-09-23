The total cost of restoring structures damaged during July’s inferno in Limassol district comes to around €40 million, the Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Etek said it had initially received 760 applications relating to damage to buildings and other structures. Of these, it weeded out about 100 as either relating to vehicles and mechanical equipment or to buildings without a permit or insurance.

Of the 650 cases examined, half concerned total destruction and the rest partial destruction.

Around 220 cases were classified as having sustained ‘minor’ damage, with the average cost of restoration estimated at €3,700; another 100 cases were classified as ‘moderately damaged’, with the average restoration cost assessed at €30,000.

Regarding the buildings that were totally gutted, restoration costs varied greatly but averaged out at €115,000. Multiplied by 330 cases, that brings their restoration cost to €37.95 million.

This accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the total restoration cost for all buildings/structures which works out to €41.1 million.

Etek’s findings largely tally with a report issued in late August by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of the US government.

The ATF found that the forest fire completely gutted 224 homes, while 308 other residences were partially burned. About 300 vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

Etek said its teams of damage assessors began work on August 5, following a meeting they had with Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

The teams used current property prices per square metre.

“Based on the methodology and process followed, we ensured to a very satisfactory extent speed, transparency, standardisation, mass identification and traceability,” Etek said.