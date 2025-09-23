A fire that broke out on Tuesday morning in a riverbed near the Ayios Silas industrial area in Limassol has been brought under control.

The fire spread quickly and threatened a metal processing factory before firefighters managed to contain it.

The fire service was called to the scene and stopped the blaze before it reached the building. Three fire engines from Limassol stations responded.

The blaze was brought under control shortly before midday.

The fire service was supported by the game and fauna service, which sent a mobile firefighting unit, and the Curium municipality, which provided an excavator.

The fire started at the roadside and burned about 3,000m² of dry grass, wild vegetation and acacia trees.