Greek investors prioritised technology and artificial intelligence stocks during the summer of 2025, according to a survey released this week by fintech app Plum.

According to the survey, shares of Nvidia and Palantir emerged as the most popular picks between June and August, accounting for nearly one third of all stock purchase orders by Greek investors.

Moreover, Nvidia consistently held the top spot throughout the summer, while Palantir climbed to second place in August.

Both stocks saw significant gains during the season, with Nvidia’s price rising by 31 per cent and Palantir’s by 44 per cent from June 2 until peaking on August 19, before experiencing a decline afterwards.

Meta recorded the strongest recovery in demand among Plum investors, reflecting the company’s ambitious plans for artificial intelligence and financial results that exceeded expectations in both revenue and profit.

Beyond the surge in artificial intelligence stocks, traditional banks also gained ground.

Citigroup and Bank of America together accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all orders in August, indicating that Greek investors are not solely chasing innovation but are also seeking stability in the financial sector.

Apple also posted a strong recovery after a drop in demand in July, returning to the six most popular stocks in August as it appeared to restore its relations with the White House.

The company also reported that diversification remained a central focus for ETF investments.

The five leading ETF choices among Greek investors this summer were Global Materials, Information Tech, S&P 500, Bold 80/20 Fund and FTSE All-World Equity.

These selections highlight a dual strategy, with a sectoral tilt towards materials and technology, while also pursuing broad global diversification through index-based and multi-sector funds.

“Greek investors are showing both curiosity and maturity in their choices,” said Marily Mitropoulou, Country Marketing Manager for Plum in Greece.

“This summer we saw intense interest in global innovation trends, with artificial intelligence-related stocks like NVIDIA and Palantir gaining massive attention and delivering high returns for investors,” she stated.

“At the same time, we observed mature diversification into banks, blue-chip companies and ETFs, confirming that many investors are building balanced portfolios with exposure to different sectors and regions,” she added.