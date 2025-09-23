“Intensive policing” on the Larnaca beachfront will continue, with the aim of deterring thefts and other petty crimes and “further enhancing” people’s “sense of security”, Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a meeting with the Larnaca chamber of commerce and industry (Evel) and the Larnaca district’s tourism development company (Etap), he said “recent operations and targeted measures have already contributed to the reduction of crime”.

To this end, he said, “the measures will continue with the aim of further enhancing the sense of security of locals and visitors alike”.

The meeting also saw participants discuss “the need to upgrade” Larnaca’s police department, while Hartsiotis also confirmed that a “complete upgrade” to the town’s fire station has “already been included in next year’s budget”.

Participants also stressed the need for “the stricter policing of illegal fishing in marine protected areas”, while discussing “issues concerning smuggling, illegal immigration, and poaching along the Green Line”, and “longstanding crime problems in areas of particular character, such as Pyla”.

Hartsiotis also touted the creation of a “municipal police” force in Larnaca, which would fall under the town’s municipality’s jurisdiction, and would “relieve the central police of responsibility over minor violations such as noise pollution and illegal parking”.

“We remain committed to cooperating with all competent bodies to enhance security, law and order, and the quality of life in the town and the district of Larnaca,” he said.