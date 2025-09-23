More than €3 million is to be spent on the redevelopment of part of Makarios Avenue in Livadia, Larnaca municipality said on Tuesday.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in mid-October and planned to finish within 24 months.

According to the municipality, a contract for the project was signed on Monday between the municipality and S Hadjichristofi Construction Ltd. It amounts to €3,025,000 plus VAT.

The project aims to improve the area’s functionality both aesthetically, and environmentally.

Works include the removal of existing asphalt and pavements, excavation for a new parking area, and clearance of plants.

It will also deliver a stormwater drainage system, infrastructure for EAC and Cyta, a new sewerage system, resurface roads and pavements, and carry out upgrades around local church yards.

Further plans involve new on-street parking spaces, tree planting and landscaping, the construction of shelters, flowerbeds and a fountain.

The project also covers road signs, line markings, and the installation of new urban equipment.

The municipality stated that the redevelopment is expected to improve daily life for residents, increase safety and accessibility, support the local economy, and help maintain social cohesion.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said the city’s development was not limited to its historic centre but extends to neighbourhoods and municipal districts.

He stressed that the strategy is for a modern, functional, and sustainable Larnaca.

“We are moving with planning, cooperation, and commitment to our goal of making Larnaca a model city, where quality of life is not a slogan but a reality,” Vyras said.

Deputy mayor of Livadia Marios Armenis described the redevelopment as the second major project in the area, following the first phase of flood channel works that began in June 2024 and are due to finish in December.