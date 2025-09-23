A fire broke out late on Monday in a second-floor apartment on Amathus Avenue, Limassol, injuring one resident who jumped from a window to escape the flames.

Firefighters from Ayios Nikolaos fire station were alerted at 11.19pm and responded with three engines and a hydraulic telescopic boom truck.

Before their arrival, one resident jumped from the window, sustaining injuries, and was taken to Limassol general hospital. The other resident escaped safely through the apartment’s exit door.

Supported by police, firefighters evacuated the entire building as a precaution and brought the blaze under control by 12.22am.

The apartment’s interior suffered extensive damage, while the shared corridor and an adjacent flat were affected by smoke.

Initial investigations suggest the fire started when the tenants attempted to light a gas stove, causing a gas leak at the connection between the cylinder’s rubber hose and the stove.