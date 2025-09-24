The consumer protection service (CPS) of the commerce ministry is investigating consumer complaints against a travel agency for failing to meet its obligations to customers, said Head of the CPS, Konstantinos Karayiorgis.

Following a statement from the Cyprus Consumers Association about many complaints over the travel agency’s failure to run organised trips and difficulties customers faced in obtaining refunds, Karayiorgis confirmed that the case is under review by the CPS in accordance with relevant legislation.

He explained that all data are being examined, including the financial impact on consumers, who “appear to be left vulnerable”, as well as issues related to the guarantee bonds.

Karayiorgis added that the CPS is cooperating with the Association of Cyprus Travel and Tourism Agents (ACTTA) to activate protection mechanisms against insolvency in this matter.