More than 68 tourism businesses and organisations across Cyprus will hold clean-up and awareness actions on Friday, September 26, World Tourism Day.

The Tourism Cares campaign encourages tourism professionals to show respect for the natural environment hosting millions of visitors annually. It promotes giving back to society and nature, inspiring staff, customers and local communities to reduce waste and support sustainability. The initiative also targets changing attitudes towards single-use plastics and raising awareness around the impact of pollution on seas and coasts.

The public, schools, families and groups are invited to join these actions at locations of their choice to set a collective example.

Tourism Cares is part of the ‘Keep our sand and sea plastic free – Destination zero waste’ project in Cyprus and Greece, run in partnership with the TUI Care Foundation and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Association (CSTI).

The event is supported by the deputy tourism ministry, the environment commissioner and major industry groups, including Pasyxe, Stek, Pasydixe and Acta.

Details and event locations are available here.