Cypriot telecommunications trade union Epoet has called for the appointment of an executive chairman at Cyta, while at the same time reducing the powers of the chief executive officer (CEO).

This follows the recent departure of Andreas Neocleous from his role as chief executive officer, which came into effect on September 12.

The union stressed the importance of immediately filling the vacant CEO position and offering a competitive remuneration package.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the union said that during a meeting held on September 10, 2025, it submitted its views and positions on the matter.

“There must be an executive chairman appointed at Cyta, with a simultaneous reduction of the powers of the chief executive officer,” it said.

“This will help Cyta move forward and avoid the conflicts that existed in the past between the CEO and the board,” it added.

It further stated that “the current model of defined alternation between management and governance does not serve the smooth and effective operation of large organisations in the country”.

“Cyta, as an organisation that promotes innovation, technological and digital development in the country, cannot be governed and managed by a relatively short-term alternation of management and governance,” the union said.

“This in no way ensures the continuous determination of a strategic plan that implements policies and actions for the benefit of the organisation and the country,” it added.

The union stressed that the matter must be “evaluated immediately and any decisions taken without delay“, given that the CEO position has recently become vacant.

“We are convinced that the selection of an absolutely suitable executive chairman will ensure and safeguard the role and the overall positive course of Cyta,” it said.

“After all, the governance model with an executive chairman is found in several organisations both in our country and abroad, with considerable success,” it added.

At the same time, Epoet stated that the executive chairman “cannot and should not be a purely political appointment“.

It also said that the executive chairman “must be a professional with proven experience related to Cyta’s activities, capable of managing and directing an organisation of Cyta’s size, which has an annual turnover of close to half a billion euros and employs around 2,100 people”.

For this reason, the union continued, the state must “clearly define a transparent selection process and specify the necessary prerequisites and qualifications that candidates for the position of executive chairman must meet”.

It also stressed that the financial remuneration package offered for the role must be appropriate and competitive with market standards and linked to the achievement of specific targets.

“In the event that this proposal is not supported by the Finance Ministry, the obligation to immediately promote the procedures for filling the vacant CEO position is self-evident,” the union said.

It added that “Cyta cannot function smoothly and effectively with prolonged administrative gaps, especially in positions such as that of the CEO“.

“Our position is that the CEO position should be filled only after the role of executive chairman is legislated,” the union said.

“If this is not feasible, the board must safeguard the process as a matter of utmost importance and proceed to fill the position free from political interference or obligations,” it added.

“In the event that the process reveals that there is no suitable candidate to lead an organisation of Cyta’s size, then the position should not be filled and should instead be re-advertised,” it stated.

The union added that the service plan for the CEO position stipulates a requirement for ten years of telecommunications experience, of which five must involve managerial responsibilities.

It also said that employees in scale A13, which relates to a specific salary range for senior public servants, and above should be able to apply for the CEO position.

Epoet stated that “the current remuneration package for the CEO role is low and must be increased to reflect the responsibilities of the position”.

“If the board’s position on the amount differs from that of the Finance Ministry, then the board must insist on its position,” the union said.

It also highlighted the need for participation in assessment centres, which will be conducted by external consultants.

The union added that if it discovers an attempt to fill the CEO position “using non-meritocratic criteria, it will proceed with a public denunciation“.