The processing rate of building and urban planning applications in Larnaca has significantly improved in November, the Larnaca district self-governance organisation (EOA) said, referring to statistics from the interior ministry on Wednesday.

“[These rates] confirm that the EOA Larnaca’s development licensing sector has entered a steady upward trajectory, reflecting the systematic, hard and intensive work being carried out, aiming to respond to the increased volume of applications,” the EOA said.

According to the district self-governance organisation, a total of 525 building applications were completed in the previous month, resulting in a processing rate of 148 per cent.

In addition, 325 applications for urban planning were processed, increasing the rate to 105 per cent.

“This places Larnaca at the top of the list in Cyprus in terms of efficiency and speed of service,” the EOA concluded.

Building applications received by the EOA had increased by 53 per cent in the period from January to July 2025 compared to the same period last year, with a total of 1,295 applications being submitted in the first seven months of 2025, compared to 844 in 2024.