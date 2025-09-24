The Doers Company this week announced that it has expanded its global reach with two new strategic partnerships in India, marking a major step in strengthening its presence across Asia.

During a visit to Mumbai on September 22, Dusan Duffek, Co-Founder and Board Member of The Doers Company, signed Memoranda of Understanding with two prominent organisations.

The first agreement was formalised with the India Business Group (IBG), represented by Vikash Mittersain, Founder and President of IBG and Chairman of Nazara Technologies, India’s largest gaming company.

The second agreement was signed with the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Asia’s largest student-led entrepreneurship organisation and part of India’s most prestigious technology university.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist of the Republic of Cyprus for Research, Innovation and Technology, who also took part in high-level meetings with major technology companies and investment funds in Mumbai.

The agreement with IBG will open opportunities for collaboration in gaming, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Joint initiatives will focus on supporting startup incubation, research and development, cross-border investment, and building stronger international connections.

Through the partnership with E-Cell, IIT Bombay, The Doers Company will contribute to the Eureka! accelerator and competition as well as the university’s flagship entrepreneurship event, the E-Summit.

These initiatives aim to create more opportunities for startups, founders and innovators to engage with a global ecosystem.

“These partnerships are more than formal agreements; they are bridges connecting some of the most dynamic startup ecosystems in the world,” said Dusan Duffek.

“We are committed to building a truly global community for founders, investors, and operators who are shaping the future,” he added.

The trip also strengthened The Doers Company’s growing network, with several leaders and organisations already confirming their participation in upcoming Doers Summits in Dubai and across Europe in 2026.

The Doers Company connects founders, innovators, investors and operators worldwide through a global ecosystem of events, partnerships and community programmes.

Its flagship event, the Doers Summit, is designed to turn ideas into results and foster long-term relationships that create impact.