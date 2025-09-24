The first phase of flood control work in Limassol’s mountainous region is scheduled for completion by the end of October, agriculture ministry permanent secretary Andreas Grigoriou said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the reopening of the Kouklia desalination plant, Grigoriou said the project aims to manage rainfall effectively, preventing flooding by “taking into account the local terrain and the existing challenges”.

He acknowledged an obstacle involving flood control measures planned on river backwater plots that are not state-owned. However, after consultations with the interior ministry, the issue was resolved.

Grigoriou confirmed that planning is proceeding as scheduled, with a view to completing phase A by the end of October.