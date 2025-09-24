A total of 2,697 counterfeit items including clothing, wallets and mobile phone cases were seized during joint inspections of the customs department and the police in Ayia Napa on Wednesday.

According to the police, 882 items of clothing, wallets, hats, belts and bags, 331 items of clothing, hats and mobile phone cases, 1,304 items of clothing and 180 items of clothing and hats were seized during inspections at four premises.

All items were seized and handed to the customs department for further investigation.