World Pharmacist Day is celebrated every year by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) on September 25, with the aim of highlighting the vital role of pharmacists in safeguarding public health. Pharmacists are among the most accessible and trusted healthcare professionals, with a core mission to ensure the correct and safe use of medicines, to promote prevention and to strengthen public health, particularly in the field of primary care.

On the occasion of World Pharmacist Day 2025, the University of Nicosia’s (UNIC’s) Department of Life and Health Sciences’ Pharmacy Programme, conveys the message that:

Medicine safety begins with our pharmacist

Accurate information and responsible use of medicines are matters of life and health

The pharmacist stands by everyone, offering guidance, support and care at every stage of treatment.

The role of the pharmacist in public health

Pharmacists play a crucial part in prevention, treatment and public education. In Cyprus and Greece, pharmacists:

Enhance adherence to medication, ensuring better health outcomes

Inform citizens about the rational use of antibiotics to prevent the spread of antimicrobial resistance

Actively contribute to prevention through vaccinations administered in pharmacies

Promote healthy habits and disease prevention through their daily contact with the public.

Safe use of meds: small actions with great importance

World Pharmacist Day is a chance to remind everyone of key rules for the safe use of medicines, such as:

Storing them safely, away from children and sources of heat

Never sharing medicines with others, even if they have similar symptoms

Always checking expiry dates and disposing of unused medicines appropriately

Taking medicines exactly as prescribed, without altering the dose independently

Avoiding alcohol while on medication and being aware of possible interactions

Never keeping leftover antibiotics from previous treatments, as their misuse fuels resistance

Always reading the patient information leaflet and consulting the pharmacist with any questions

The University of Nicosia’s goal

The University of Nicosia is committed to shaping a new generation of pharmacists who will respond to the contemporary needs of society. Its Pharmacy Programme trains professionals to deliver evidence-based, high-quality and patient-centred pharmaceutical care, contributing actively to the “pharmacy of 2030” envisioned by the FIP.

This year’s World Pharmacist Day reminds us that pharmaceutical treatment is not merely a prescription – it is a matter of trust, responsibility and knowledge. And our first ally in this process is always the pharmacist.