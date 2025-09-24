Leading Greek and international shipowners gathered in Athens on Tuesday for the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Greece 2025, debating how to navigate geopolitical turbulence, commercial risk and the accelerating push to decarbonise global shipping.

The one-day forum at the National Gallery brought together more than 350 executives, policymakers and financiers from across the industry. Discussions centred on how Greece, which controls nearly a fifth of the world’s fleet, can adapt to regulatory pressure, technology shifts and volatile markets.

ABS chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki likened the drive to Net Zero to “building a ship,” saying it requires leadership, teamwork and clear milestones.

At the same time, Danaos chief executive John Coustas pointed to China’s heavy investment in methanol as evidence of who is currently leading on alternative fuel commitments.

The IMO’s proposed Net Zero Framework (NZF) drew sharp criticism throughout the day. “As it stands, we do not believe the IMO NZF will serve effectively nor ensure a level-playing field as intended,” said a joint statement signed by major shipowners including Angelicoussis, Frontline and GasLog, describing the draft as “flawed in fundamental ways” (Lloyd’s List).

Even so, Jerry Kalogiratos, chief executive of Capital Product Partners, told delegates that “it’s better to have one than none.”

On the commercial side, Harry Vafias, chief executive of StealthGas, urged owners to “invest in what you know,” while challenging the stigma against Chinese-built vessels, arguing that quality should be assessed on performance rather than geography.

Beyond emissions, Allianz’s Alexandra Ebbinghaus reminded the audience that the challenge for shipping stretches across the wider sustainability agenda, including biodiversity, circular economy practices and social responsibility.

Several panels also examined the potential for nuclear propulsion. While regulatory and safety barriers remain high, optimism is growing that nuclear could become part of the long-term solution.

Trials with ammonia and methanol are already under way, with Greek owners participating in pilot projects to test zero-emission shipping routes, as mentioned in a statement in TradeWinds.

The event also drew praise from Thomas A. Kazakos, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

He described the forum as very well organised and thought-provoking, hosted “at the birthplace of democracy and a great shipowners’ nation.”

He added that only through honest dialogue among stakeholders, including those with opposing views, can shipping identify the best solutions to its challenges and remain sustainable and competitive for the benefit of global trade, the economy and society.

The forum followed last week’s call from top shipowners for the United Nations’ shipping regulator to revise its draft emissions deal, with companies warning the plan is “not fit for purpose”, as mentioned on Reuters.