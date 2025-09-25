Breast screening centres have been renovated and equipped with new digital mammography machines, the Health Minister Michael Damianos said on Thursday.

The upgraded units feature the latest technology, including tomosynthesis (an advanced imaging technique that uses low-dose X-rays to take multiple pictures of the breast from various angles), and aim to provide a safe and comfortable environment for women undergoing preventive checks.

Damianos made the remarks during a visit to the breast centre in Aglandjia, which is housed in the local health centre. He urged all women in the target age groups to participate.

“Early diagnosis saves lives, which is why participation is particularly important,” he said.

According to an official statement, the screening offered under the breast cancer prevention programme is not covered by the national health scheme (Gesy). Instead, it is run separately as a public health service and is provided free of charge by the health ministry.

The population breast cancer screening programme has been operating since 2003 and is available in every city across Cyprus. It is aimed at women aged 45 to 74, in line with the latest recommendations of the European Union.

“Our main goal is the early diagnosis of breast cancer and the reduction of mortality through modern and effective methods,” Damianos said.

The minister added that staff receive ongoing training to maintain high standards of service and stay updated on the latest medical practices. He also said that the process is now fully digital, reducing paperwork and making the system more efficient and environmentally friendly.