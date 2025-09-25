The electricity authority (EAC) has alerted consumers on Thursday to a new email scam.

Fraudsters are sending emails claiming that an outstanding electricity bill is unpaid. The messages urge recipients to scan a QR code to settle the bill.

The EAC stresses that these emails are not from the authority and are attempts at cyberfraud (phishing).

It warns the public to be cautious of emails containing links or attachments, which may lead to deceptive or harmful websites.