Applications for residence and work permits from third-country nationals now accepted

The adoption and implementation of the European Union’s Blue Card in Cyprus represents another tool that will help attract highly skilled workers from third countries who wish to work in EU member states.

In this context, Cyprus transposed the EU Directive (EU) 2021/1883 through Law 111(I)/2024 of 1.08.2024, the 2024 Amendment Law to the Aliens and Immigration Law, Cap. 105, and began accepting applications for the issuance of Blue Cards starting on July 7.

The EU Blue Card is a residence permit that allows its holder to legally reside and work in Cyprus, provided they possess high-level professional qualifications in the following sectors: information and communication technology (ICT), science, research and innovation, economics, accounting and finance, healthcare and pharmaceuticals and shipping (excluding vessel crew).

Eligible third-country nationals must possess qualifications certified by a higher education degree or demonstrate high-level professional skills.

The Blue Card does not apply to domestic workers, unskilled labourers, agricultural or seasonal workers, as well as drivers, waiters and manual workers without formal qualifications.

Benefits and drawbacks

The question arises: what are the benefits and drawbacks of the Blue Card?

The Blue Card serves the EU’s strategic objectives and offers its holder (the worker) legal residence and employment in an EU country with less bureaucracy, a competitive salary (above the national average), and access to social and professional rights, almost on par with EU citizens.

It also facilitates family reunification through faster and more favourable procedures, enables mobility to other member states for work after 12–18 months, and provides a path to permanent residence (after 5 years of continuous stay in the EU).

For the host country, it enables the filling of job vacancies in sectors facing shortages of skilled professionals. Moreover, it contributes to economic growth by attracting high-quality human capital, enhancing competitiveness in the global talent market, and promoting legal and controlled migration, reducing irregular or “cheap” labour.

For the cardholder, strict income criteria, employment contracts and academic qualifications are required, making access difficult for many. There is also an initial obligation to remain with a single employer, limiting flexibility in the labour market.

Another drawback is bureaucracy and delays in application processing in certain countries. Furthermore, the card is not valid everywhere – Ireland and Denmark do not participate, and Cyprus is not yet part of the Schengen area.

There are also drawbacks for the countries of origin (third countries), including the loss of talent and human resources to wealthier EU nations, potentially creating social imbalances, especially when only the most qualified individuals emigrate.

Factors leading to EU introducing the Blue Card

The establishment of the Blue Card was based on multiple needs and strategic goals, such as the shortage of skilled labour.

The EU is facing demographic aging and a lack of professionals in technical fields, ICT, healthcare, and more. European businesses struggle to find enough or appropriately qualified professionals within the EU.

The global competition from countries like the US, Canada, and the UK also played a role, as these countries have long offered high-skilled visas, and the EU wanted to remain competitive in attracting talent by offering an appealing framework.

Additionally, combating irregular migration was a major factor – the Blue Card offers legal and controlled migration pathways, enhancing safety and transparency. It also promotes mobility and European cohesion, supporting the goal of creating a unified European labour market where talent can move freely between countries.

The Blue Card is a powerful migration policy tool designed to benefit both EU employers and highly skilled third-country workers.

While it is not a “one-size-fits-all” solution, it represents a significant opportunity for those who meet the criteria and provides a competitive advantage for member states like Cyprus, which is now actively implementing this regime.