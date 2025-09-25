The third enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, involving Cyprus’ two sides, the UN and the island’s three guarantor powers – Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom – will take place in autumn, most likely November, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday, after meeting the UN chief in New York.

Speaking after his meeting with Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the 80th UN general assembly, Christodoulides said they focused on three topics, namely Cyprus’ role in getting humanitarian aid to Gaza, Cyprus’ EU presidency in the first half of 2026 and the Cyprus problem.

Guterres thanked Cyprus for its Amalthea corridor for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, with the latest shipment of over one thousand tonnes of aid having left on Tuesday.

So far, 25,000 tonnes of aid have been sent via the Amalthea corridor and Guterres urged for it to continue and intensify, particularly since Jordan and Egypt were facing difficulties in sending aid.

“The secretary-general thanked us and we agreed to intensify the aid even more,” Christodoulides said.

On Cyprus’ EU presidency, Christodoulides said Guterres, “as a European himself, understands the importance of this mission and we agreed that during the Cypriot presidency we will work to promote the importance of cooperation between the UN and the EU even more and the role of the UN in today’s international scene.”

Regarding the Cyprus problem, Christodoulides said he thanked Guterres “for his commitment in the midst of two wards to be dedicated to the huge effort to resume talks” for a settlement.

He referred to Saturday’s scheduled meeting between himself, Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar at UN headquarters.

“The important developments we hope will emerge will be at the next enlarged meeting, which will take place in the autumn, with the aim to announce the resumption of substantive talks from where they left off at Crans Montana, on the basis of the agreed framework,” Christodoulides said.

Asked if he was worried Tatar might try to use Saturday’s meeting for preelection gains, Christodoulides said he might, however he said what really mattered was “the answers from third parties regarding the form of the Cyprus problem, which cannot deviate from the agreed framework.”

Invited to say if he was ready for the event that Tatar was not elected, Christodoulides said he did not interfere with the preelection procedure in the north.

The elections for the Turkish Cypriot leadership will be held on October 19.

“We know very well what we want, what our aim is […] and each one of us is judged at the negotiating table,” he added.

Christodoulides also said that Guterres informed him of the arrival of a new Unficyp head, who is “a very close associate and personal friend” of the UN chief.

“We will work together in the direction of addressing the challenges for Unficyp and the major aim of resuming talks,” he said.