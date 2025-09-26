A 23-year old woman was arrested after a car was stolen in Larnaca on Thursday, police said on Friday morning.

She is expected to appear in court later in the day.

According to police, the car was reported stolen on Thursday afternoon and later located in Aradippou.

When police officers arrived where the car was, the driver fled.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Greek Cypriot, was arrested on the spot after a search revealed burglary tools, a knife and 0.2 grams of cannabis in her possession.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.