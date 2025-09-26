Police found evidence of illegal bird trapping and possession of related equipment, following an investigation at a residence and enclosed field in Larnaca carried out on Friday,

Specifically, police seized seven set-up bird-trapping nets, three nets stored in bags, five car batteries, eight loudspeakers, and four bird call playback devices. They also confiscated 63 dead songbirds and freed 343 live birds trapped in the nets, releasing them back into the wild.

Police investigations are ongoing.