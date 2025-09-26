A large quantity of counterfeit goods was seized on Wednesday from tourist shops in the Ayia Napa area, the customs department said on Friday.

Following a coordinated operation at four premises in the area, around 2,700 items of clothing and accessories were found, including wristwatches, glasses, hat, bags and wallets, which the department seized.

The goods which violated intellectual property rights were confiscated after the shops’ owners admitted to the offences.

They agreed to out-of-court settlements.