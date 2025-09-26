Paphos marked World Tourism Day by highlighting its drive towards sustainable and digital transformation in the sector.

The Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap) pointed to efforts to make travel to the district more accessible, interactive and environmentally conscious.

In a statement, the district’s local tourism authority said that this year’s theme reflects tourism’s power not only to boost economic growth but also to transform societies, protect the environment and create fair opportunities for all.

Etap said sustainability has long been a guiding principle for the region, with measures to safeguard beaches, seas, forests and biodiversity for future generations.

It added that Paphos aims to further diversify its year-round tourism offering, developing wellness, gastronomy, archaeology, cultural heritage, religious heritage, sports and ecotourism.

The authority also noted that cooperation between the state, local authorities, businesses, academics and communities is being strengthened so that sustainability remains at the heart of every initiative.