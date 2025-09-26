On Friday, the weather will remain mainly clear with temperatures rising up to 35 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees on the west coast, around 32 degrees on the remaining coastal areas and up to 25 degrees in the higher mountains.

Locally increased cloudiness is expected during the afternoon, which is likely to result in isolated showers or storms, mainly in the mountains.

Mild winds will initially blow at force three Beaufort, and will increase to moderate winds at force four Beaufort by the afternoon. The sea is expected to be a little rough.

The evening will be mainly clear, but low-level clouds may temporarily be observed in the eastern and western parts of the island.

Winds will blow northwest to northeast and on the north coast southeast, at force three Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

The weather is expected to remain mainly clear over the weekend and on Monday, with an increased chance of localised cloudiness in the afternoon. On Saturday, scattered rain showers may occur in the higher mountains.

The temperature will fluctuate at the same levels on Saturday before slightly dropping on Saturday and is not expected to change significantly until Monday.