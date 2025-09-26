Two thirds of US-based security chiefs at large technology companies say the threat of violence towards their executives has increased in the past two years, with many now providing protection for senior staff and their families.

A survey of 2,352 security chiefs at large and medium-sized companies in 31 countries, conducted by US security and staffing company Allied Universal, found that businesses around the world have faced increasing threats of violence, with the US technology sector the worst affected.

Allied Chief Executive Steve Jones said that measures to protect executives have increased dramatically since last year’s high-profile killing of UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson.

“Since then, the number of executives being protected has doubled,” Jones said. “In the first six months of this year, we performed five times more assessments than in any previous full fiscal year.”

Of all the security chiefs surveyed across multiple sectors, 42 per cent reported a significant increase in threats of violence against company executives, rising to 66 per cent for US-based security chiefs in technology companies.

The Allied survey said that one factor driving threats was misinformation, with 75 per cent of security chiefs saying their companies had been targeted by misinformation or disinformation campaigns that could put staff at greater risk.

Jones said that companies in technology, defence and pharmaceuticals were also often targeted and that executives who commented on politically charged or sensitive subjects, such as the Gaza war, could be at risk.

In response, companies are enhancing security procedures, carrying out risk assessments for leaders – especially when travelling – and monitoring online threats.

That fits with a Reuters analysis of corporate statements showing that companies were spending more on security.

Reuters reported last month that HSBC (HSBA.L), Europe’s biggest bank by assets, planned to step up surveillance of staff and buildings with more cameras and biometric access.

The survey by Allied, which owns British security group G4S, found that threats of violence towards executives were higher in the US than the global average and that more companies in Britain were providing personal protection for executives than anywhere else in Europe.