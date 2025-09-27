Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a meeting in New York on Friday signed a memorandum of cooperation, aiming to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of strategic importance.

The agreement covers a wide range of areas, including investment, technology, culture and scientific research through the exchange of information, visits and participation in seminars and conferences of common interest.

Additionally, it outlines bilateral cooperation and exchange programmes in the fields of culture, sport and youth, as well as the promotion of tourism, with the aim of encouraging travel between the two countries.