The work stoppage of customs agents which had initially been indefinite has officially ended, with customs agents on Saturday announcing that they would start working with the new automated import system on Monday

During a general assembly on Saturday, the customs agents association had unanimously decided to lift the strike after being reassured that the proposal presented to them in Friday’s meeting with the finance ministry would be sent in writing

According to the head of the association, Christos Akaros, procedures for the implementation of the new system which the customs agents had previously voiced their concern about, had begun on Saturday and the system was expected to be operational by Monday noon.

“Procedures for implementing the new system have begun today, so the customs agents will not work over the weekend,” Akaros said.

The employers’ and industrialists’ federation (Oev) had earlier on Saturday called on the custom agents to accept the finance ministry’s proposal presented to the association on Friday and return to work to put an end to the “enormous disruption” they were causing.

“Friday’s meeting at the finance ministry led to a transitional arrangement, which satisfies a significant part of the requirements and grants additional time to customs agents to familiarise themselves with the new automated import system,” Oev said.

Oev argued that the customs agents had been provided with sufficient time to adapt to the new system and had previously succeeded in pushing for a postponement of the implementation of the system.

“By demanding another extension, they are stifling the country’s commercial activity,” Oev said, adding that containers were currently being stacked at the Limassol port terminal without clearance, warning that space would soon run out.

Following a 24-hour strike on Thursday, members of the customs agents association had begun an indefinite work stoppage due to concerns over the implementation and lack of training time for the the new automated import system, set to launch on September 29.

The customs agents had met with the finance ministry on Friday, but initially rejected the proposal presented to them, reaffirming their decision to continue their strike.

However, after the meeting at the finance ministry, the association on Friday already hinted that said that some members seemed to have changed their mind about the continuing of the work stoppage, due to the “broader negative impacts.”