Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes had a penalty saved as his team slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, Igor Thiago scoring twice for the hosts.

Fernandes had to wait several minutes to try to equalise with his penalty, awarded for a foul on former Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, and his weak effort was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brentford wrapped it up in stoppage time when Mathias Jensen netted with a powerful effort following a quick break.

It was yet another disjointed performance by Ruben Amorim’s United who were 2-0 down after 20 minutes.

Thiago rifled a shot into the top corner after being sent clear by Jordan Henderson in the eighth minute and doubled his side’s lead from close range after United keeper Altay Bayindir could only push a low cross into his path.

Striker Benjamin Sesko scored his first goal for United in the 26th minute, slamming home after his first two efforts were blocked in a goalmouth scramble.

But the visitors never really built any momentum after the break as they suffered their third league loss of the season.