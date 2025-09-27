The third Esperides Cultural Festival in Pera Orinis will unfold across three days in the first week of October bringing concerts, workshops, treasure hunts, poetry evenings, exhibitions, performances, music and markets.

From October 3 to 5, the festival will offer a variety of events by artists from the Tamasos region and beyond, all for free. Its 11 cultural workshops have a registration cost of €5, making them affordable for the public.

The festival will open at 7pm on the Friday with the old photography exhibition titled Apo ta PERAsmena and a music performance by the Kazandibi band at 8.30pm, in different parts of the village. Day two will be dedicated to cultural workshops as from 3pm onwards, festivalgoers will be able get crafty and explore halloumi-making workshops, woven-basket, beeswax, crushed green olive workshops, as well as theatrical games, Cypriot dancing lessons, sewing, succulent care and wine workshops.

A free guided tour will also be offered on Saturday, before a Cypriot dance performance. The night will conclude with a concert by Demetris Mesimeris, Frideriki Tombazou, and Dimitris Souroullas.

On the final day of the festival, an environmental treasure hunt will start the day followed by another guided village tour and a storytelling, poetry and song evening by the theatre group PERAstikoi.

3rd Esperides Cultural Festival

3-day festival with performances, guided tours, workshops and exhibitions. October 3-5. Pera Orinis, Nicosia district. https://www.espera-culture.com