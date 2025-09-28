A 32-year-old man has died after falling from the second floor of a building in Zakaki, Limassol on Sunday.

Police are treating the incident as an accident. The alarm was raised shortly after 1am when officers received information about an injured person in the parking area of an apartment block in Zakaki. The man was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where he died soon after from his injuries.

Police investigations identified the victim as a foreign national who had been working in Cyprus. Initial findings suggest that he tried to jump from one balcony to another in the apartment where he lived with fellow countrymen.

At the time of the fall, his partner, who is also from the same country, was inside the flat. Police said they are taking statements to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The case is being investigated as an unnatural death. Efforts are under way to inform the man’s relatives abroad, while his acquaintances in Cyprus have already been notified.