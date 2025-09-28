A spell of seasonal low pressure is affecting the region, bringing mainly clear skies but with some local cloud cover.

On Sunday, conditions will remain mostly sunny. At times, increased cloud will appear in certain areas. Winds will start from the southeast to southwest at light strength, about 3 Beaufort, and later shift to southwest to northwest, light to moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight to locally slight-to-moderate. Temperatures are expected to reach around 34C inland, 28C on the west coast, 30C on other coasts, and 25C in the higher mountains.

On Sunday evening, the weather will stay mostly clear. However, patchy mist or fog and low cloud may form in some areas. Winds will blow mainly from the west to northwest, light and locally moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slight. Temperatures will drop to 17C inland, 18C on the coasts, and 16C in the higher mountains.

On Monday, the weather will continue mainly clear, though increased cloud is expected at times. Around midday and in the early afternoon, isolated showers may develop, mostly over mountainous areas. Temperatures will fall, moving closer to the average for the season.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, intervals of local cloud are expected, which may again bring isolated showers. No significant change in temperature is forecast for these days.