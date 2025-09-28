“Limassol is a city that lives and breathes by the sea. Protecting our marine environment and coastline is a priority,” said mayor Yiannis Armeftis on Saturday during a large-scale clean-up of the seabed and coastline in Limassol.

The event, organised by the Limassol municipality in collaboration with the Cyprus Marine & Maritime Institute (CMMI), ran from 7am to 12pm. Volunteer divers and work teams removed debris and foreign objects from the seabed between Gazebo Mare and the Limassol Shipyard. From 8am to 10am, citizens, students, and organised groups took part in cleaning the beach along Aktia Road. The event was supported by Keo PLC, ErgomaKers Ltd, and Limassol Marina Ltd.

Photographs from the event showed significant quantities of waste collected, highlighting the scale of marine pollution in the area.

Recent reports have documented the wider context of environmental challenges in Cyprus. A study revealed Cyprus incurred over €300 million in pollution fines, mainly from emissions at power stations in Vassiliko and Dhekelia. Environmental groups have also reported concerns about illegal constructions and large-scale outdoor events affecting local ecosystems.

At an EU level, €116 million has been allocated to 13 projects to restore the health of oceans and freshwater systems. One project, Tasc-RestoreMed, involves Cyprus and other Mediterranean states in restoring marine biodiversity and enforcing EU legislation on marine and freshwater protection.

The clean-up was part of coordinated efforts by communities, authorities, and partners to address marine pollution.