The customs department’s new automated import system (AIS) is expected to be implemented around noon today. Since this morning, customs agents have been briefed on the interim procedures agreed upon, which led to the end of their indefinite strike.

Speaking at the Limassol port customs department, head of the Cyprus customs agents association, Christos Akaros, said: “There is currently a backlog at customs due to the transition, as the new system has not yet been implemented but is expected by noon.”

“Now the community cargoes have started, and we are doing the process manually as per the interim decision and waiting,” he said, adding that “there will definitely be some delays at first until both customs and we get used to the new data.”

The old “Theseus” system has been closed to new registrations but will remain operational until all existing declarations are completed.

Regarding concerns that the new system might reduce customs agents’ turnover, Akaros said, “That was our major concern, and we believe it has been partially addressed until the changes are made and the system starts operating normally.”

He estimated that the remaining system changes will be completed within two to three months.

On Friday, the association had voted to continue the indefinite strike, but after a general assembly on Saturday, members decided to lift it.

Akaros explained that the initial decision reflected “the feeling of hopelessness and injustice” still pervasive at the time. However, after the assembly ended, some members had second thoughts. He added:

“When we discussed it again more calmly and seeing some side effects that would arise if the strike continued and as a sign of goodwill, we changed the decision.”