A 57-year-old arrested on Sunday for smuggling a knife to a person being held in a police cell will remain in custody until his trial date set for October 9, police said on Monday.
“At around 9.50am, the 57-year-old visited a police detention facility in Famagusta, intending to deliver a bag of clothing to a prisoner. During a search conducted by members of the police, a knife with a fixed blade measuring 8.5 centimetres was found hidden inside,” police said.
The man was arrested for the evident offence.
The Paralimni police is investigating the case.
