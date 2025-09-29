A 57-year-old arrested on Sunday for smuggling a knife to a person being held in a police cell will remain in custody until his trial date set for October 9, police said on Monday.

“At around 9.50am, the 57-year-old visited a police detention facility in Famagusta, intending to deliver a bag of clothing to a prisoner. During a search conducted by members of the police, a knife with a fixed blade measuring 8.5 centimetres was found hidden inside,” police said.

The man was arrested for the evident offence.

The Paralimni police is investigating the case.